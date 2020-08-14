Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Friday clocked 1,569 new COVID-19 cases, the highest ever single day spurt, taking the total number of those infected by the virus in the state to 41,277.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said 27 health workers were among those who tested COVID-19 positive. On Friday, 1,304 people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of those cured in the state to 26,996. Out of the fresh cases, 1,354 cases were locally transmitted and the sources of 86 cases are yet to be identified, the minister said in a release.

"At least 14,094 people are currently under treatment for coronavirus in Kerala. While 56 came from abroad, 132 reached Kerala from other states," she added. Among the districts where new cases were reported, Thiruvananthapuram accounts for 310, Malappuram 198, Palakkad 180, Ernakulam 114, Alappuzha 113, Kottayam 101, Kozhikode 99, Kannur 95, followed by others.

According to the government, at least 1.55 lakh are under observation in the state out of which 12,734 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. The health department said 31,738 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via