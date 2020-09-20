Kerala records highest single-day spike of 4,696 coronavirus cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala reported the biggest ever single-day spurt in COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 4,696 additions, taking the total infection count in the state to 1.35 lakh. This is the fourth consecutive day that the southern state has recorded more than 4,000 cases. With16 more deaths, the toll rose to 535. "At least 2,751 patients have recovered from the deadly disease. There are 4,425 cases of local transmission and the contact source of 459 were not traceable. Among those diagnosed with the virus on Sunday, 44 have returned from abroad and 137 from other states. Eighty healthcare workers were also infected by the disease," state Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a release. Thiruvananthapuram reported 892 new cases, the highest in the state, followed by Ernakulam 537, Kozhikode 536, Malappuram 483, and others. The minister said so far 95,702 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state and currently, 39,415 patients are undergoing treatment. There are a total 2.22 lakh people under observation in various districts and 25,918 in isolation wards of various hospitals. Meanwhile, a 54-year-old man, who tested positive for the virus and was admitted to a government hospital in Kollam in July was discharged onFriday, after recovering completely from the disease.

Announcing the discharge of Titus in his Facebook page, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said Titus was treated at the Paripally medical college in Kollam for 72 days. The patient remained on ventilator for over a month and in coma for 20 days. He also underwent dialysis 30 times, he said. Praising the health workers who treated Titus, the CM said the patient was discharged from the hospital on Friday after 72 days. ".. At a private hospital, his (Titus) treatment would have cost at least ₹30 lakh," Vijayan pointed out. At least 41,630 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and22 new hotspots added to the list while 14 were excluded. Currently, there are 638 hotspots in Kerala.

