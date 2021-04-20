Kerala today recorded its highest single-day spike of 19,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 12.72 lakh and the active cases to 1.18 lakh, the state government said.

A total of 1,12,221 samples were tested in the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, and the test positivity rate was 17.45%, a government press release said.

As many as 3,880 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 11,48,671. The total number of people infected with the virus has mounted to 12,72,645 The toll has mounted to 4,978 with 28 additional fatalities.

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, account for 77.67 per cent of the new COVID-19 infections reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The daily COVID-19 positivity rate (7 day moving average) continues to show an upward trend and currently stands at 15.99 per cent, it said.

Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan are among the other states in the list of 10.

India's daily new cases are showing a rising trend and a total 2,59,170 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 58,924. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 28,211 while Delhi reported 23,686 new cases.

