Kerala logged highest single day surge of over 35,000 Covid cases on Wednesday. The state recorded 35,013 COVID-19 cases while over 2.66 lakh people are presently undergoing treatment for the infection as the toll climbed to 5,211 with 41 deaths, the state government said.

With the addition of the new cases, the infection count has gone up to 14,95,377. Active cases stood at 2,66,646. In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 1,38,190 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 25.34 per cent.

As many as 15,505 people were cured, taking the total recoveries to 12,23,185, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters.

So far, 1,54,92,489 samples have been tested. Of the positive cases, 97 are health workers, 275 had come from outside the state and 32,474 were infected through contact.

Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases-- 5,287--today followed by Kozhikode 4,317, Thrissur 4,107, Malappuram 3,184 and Thiruvananthapuram 3,210.

Seeking to contain the wide spread of the second wave of COVID-19, prohibitory orders were clamped in 14 more local self government (LSG) units in Malappuram district of Kerala, on Tuesday.

India reported 3.60 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases, 3,293 related deaths, and 2,61,162 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 29,78,709, as per the health ministry update on Wednesday morning.

