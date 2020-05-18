Kerala records major spike of 29 new covid-19 cases, 130 active infections

ERNAKULAM : Kerala reported a major spike of 29 new coronavirus cases, as well as no fresh recoveries, according to the state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This is in line with the continuing trend of rising infections since international and inter-state traffic resumed two weeks ago, after the state successfully flattened the curve to single digits infections, if not zero, for days altogether earlier this month.

With the new cases, the state's active infections have gone up to 130. It has 631 total recorded cases, four deaths, and 497 recoveries so far.

With the new cases, the state's active infections have gone up to 130. It has 631 total recorded cases, four deaths, and 497 recoveries so far.

All except one of the fresh cases are imported ones— 21 were returnees from foreign countries, seven came back from other states and one is a health worker from Kannur district, said Vijayan.

Six of them are located in Kollam district, four in Thrissur, three each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, two each in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Kasaragod and one each in Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram districts, Vijayan said.

Meanwhile, he said, the police have booked a case against three people who did not disclose the details of their covid-19 symptoms while returning from Abu Dhabi to Thiruvananthapuram in the special flights operated for stranded expats.

Kerala has 67,789 people in quarantine, 473 of them in hospitals and the rest in their homes, said Vijayan. So far, the state has tested 45,905 samples, and 44,681 returned as negative for the infection, he said. As part of sentinel survellience of frontline health workers, 5,154 samples were tested and 5,082 were tested as negative, he said.

The state added six more hotspots to its list of containment zones on Monday, making altogether 29 hotspots. Since the lockdown relaxations started, it has received 3,998 people by flights, 1,621 by ships, 58,919 by road, 1,026 by trains so far, Vijayan said.