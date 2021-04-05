OPEN APP
Kerala today reported a marginal dip in new covid-19 cases after adding 2,357 new cases on Monday. On Sunday the state had reported 2,802 COVID-19 cases

As many as 1,866 people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,04,225, a health department bulletin said.

A total of 40,191 samples were examined on Monday, taking the overall number to 1,33,95,135.

The test positivity rate stood at 5.86 per cent.

Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases (360), followed by Ernakulam with 316 and Thiruvananthapuram with 249.

"Among those found infected today, 104 reached the state from outside, while 2,061 contracted the disease through their contacts. The sources of infection of 183 are yet to be traced.

Nine health workers are also among the infected,"it said.

Currently, there are 28,372 people under treatment in the state.

There are 1,46,346 people under observation, out of which 4,543 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

One region was removed from the list of hotspots and two were added, taking its total to 360.

