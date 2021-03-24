Kerala reported 2,456 new COVID-19 cases and ten more deaths on today, taking the infection count to 11,10,257 and the death toll to 4,527.

K K Shailaja, State health minister said the state tested 56,740 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 4.33 per cent.

Also, 2,060 people recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured in the state to 10,80,803.

The number of hotspots in the state is 354.

At present , there are 24,268 people under treatment and 1,26,817 under observation, out of which 3,693 are in isolation wards of various hospitals across the state.

Kozhikode reported the most number of cases--333-- today, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 300, Kannur (295) and Ernakulam (245).

"Out of those infected today, 105 reached the state from outside while 2,146 contracted the disease through their contacts.The source of infection of 187 is yet to be traced and 18 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 20 states and union territories, including Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgath, Rajasthan and Bihar, have administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 92 per cent of healthcare workers, and 14 states and UTs have given the second dose to more than 85 per cent of eligible healthcare workers.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via