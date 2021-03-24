OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala records nearly 2,500 new covid-19 cases, 354 hotspots declared

Kerala reported 2,456 new COVID-19 cases and ten more deaths on today, taking the infection count to 11,10,257 and the death toll to 4,527.

K K Shailaja, State health minister said the state tested 56,740 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 4.33 per cent.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Also, 2,060 people recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured in the state to 10,80,803.

The number of hotspots in the state is 354.

At present , there are 24,268 people under treatment and 1,26,817 under observation, out of which 3,693 are in isolation wards of various hospitals across the state.

Kozhikode reported the most number of cases--333-- today, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 300, Kannur (295) and Ernakulam (245).

"Out of those infected today, 105 reached the state from outside while 2,146 contracted the disease through their contacts.The source of infection of 187 is yet to be traced and 18 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 20 states and union territories, including Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgath, Rajasthan and Bihar, have administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 92 per cent of healthcare workers, and 14 states and UTs have given the second dose to more than 85 per cent of eligible healthcare workers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Mint

AAI proposes to offer land at 8 airports for MRO

1 min read . 07:39 PM IST
Rail Bhawan is the headquarters of the Indian Railways in Central Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Railway Board okays redesigning of Rail Bhawan, says Central Vista 'aesthetics' be kept in view

2 min read . 07:35 PM IST
At one time, nearly half of the grains and other commodities distributed through the PDS were pilfered away. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint<br />

Centre fears rise in ration rates under Delhi's doorstep ration scheme: Union Food Secretary

4 min read . 07:17 PM IST
Representative photo: A healthcare worker collects swam samples of passengers for RT-PCR test.

22 tourists from Gujarat test positive for COVID-19

1 min read . 07:08 PM IST



Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout