Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala records nearly 2,500 new covid-19 cases, 354 hotspots declared

Kerala records nearly 2,500 new covid-19 cases, 354 hotspots declared

A man wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks past campaign posters of candidates for the state legislature elections in Kochi.
1 min read . 07:55 PM IST Staff Writer

  • K K Shailaja, State health minister said the state tested 56,740 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 4.33%.

Kerala reported 2,456 new COVID-19 cases and ten more deaths on today, taking the infection count to 11,10,257 and the death toll to 4,527.

Kerala reported 2,456 new COVID-19 cases and ten more deaths on today, taking the infection count to 11,10,257 and the death toll to 4,527.

K K Shailaja, State health minister said the state tested 56,740 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 4.33 per cent.

TRENDING STORIES See All

K K Shailaja, State health minister said the state tested 56,740 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 4.33 per cent.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also, 2,060 people recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured in the state to 10,80,803.

The number of hotspots in the state is 354.

At present , there are 24,268 people under treatment and 1,26,817 under observation, out of which 3,693 are in isolation wards of various hospitals across the state.

Kozhikode reported the most number of cases--333-- today, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 300, Kannur (295) and Ernakulam (245).

"Out of those infected today, 105 reached the state from outside while 2,146 contracted the disease through their contacts.The source of infection of 187 is yet to be traced and 18 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 20 states and union territories, including Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgath, Rajasthan and Bihar, have administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 92 per cent of healthcare workers, and 14 states and UTs have given the second dose to more than 85 per cent of eligible healthcare workers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Lok Sabha passes National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2021

3 min read . 07:57 PM IST

India signals readiness to restart bilateral trade with Pakistan

2 min read . 07:54 PM IST

AAI proposes to offer land at 8 airports for MRO

1 min read . 07:39 PM IST

Railway Board okays redesigning of Rail Bhawan, says Central Vista 'aesthetics' be kept in view

2 min read . 07:35 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.