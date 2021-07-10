Zika virus: Kerala has reported one more case of Zika virus. Now, the total cases of the virus has risen to 15 from 14 earlier. Kerala Health minister Veena George said the samples of a 40 year-old man from Nanthancode were sent to the National Institute of Virology at Alappuzhaand found to be positive for Zika.

So far, 14 people from Thiruvananthapuram have tested positive for the vector borne infection. In a statement, the minister said the samples of 17 people sent earlier were negative and in the second batch of 27 samples, one has tested positive.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Zika has been reported in Kerala and it was not unexpected as it is spread by the Aedes Aegypte mosquitoes, which causes dengue and Chickungunya.

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said vector control units at the district and state level would be further strengthened.

Earlier in the day, Public Health expert Dr Mathew Varghese said Zika virus does not spread by contact or aerosols. "It spreads by mosquitos; a different epidemiology. I would not worry about it right now. Epidemiologists and Kerala Public Health dept has to be concerned. We should not create a scare," he said.

Kerala was put on alert on Friday following the outbreak of the virus. The Centre rushed a team of experts to monitor the situation and aid the state government in management of the cases.

On Friday, Joint Secretary in the Union health ministry, Lav Agarwal, said: "There are some Zika cases which have been reported from Kerala. To monitor the situation and to support the state government, a six-member team, comprising public health experts, vector-borne disease experts and clinicians from AIIMS has already been issued instructions to reach there and support the state government in terms of management of Zika there."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.