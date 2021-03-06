Kerala continued to report over 2,500 coronavirus cases on Saturday. As many as 2,791 people tested positive for novel COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of active coronavirus cases in the southern state reached 42,819.

At least 16 more patients succumbed to death due to coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state increased to 4,287.

As many as 3,517 people were cured of the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,27,826, health minister K K Shailaja said. A total of 61,764 samples were examined on Saturday, she added. The test positivity rate in Kerala stood at 4. 52%.

Kozhikode continued to log the highest number of cases at 376, followed by Kollam with 299, Malappuram with 286 and Ernakulam with 237.

At least 72 of those affected on Saturday reached the state from outside, while 2,535 contracted the disease through their contacts, the minister added. The source of infection of 169 people are yet to be traced, she said.

At present, there are 42,819 persons under treatment. There are 1,77,062 person under observation in the state,out of which 6,108 persons are in isolation wards of various hospitals. One region was removed from the list of hot spots, taking the total number in the state to 356.

As many as 18,327 new COVID-19 cases and 108 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the ministry of health and family welfare informed on Saturday. The country's overall COVID-19 cases tally has reached 1,11,92,088. The total number of active coronavirus patients rose to 1,80,304. The death toll hmounted to 1,57,656.

According to the health ministry, a total of 1,94,97,704 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus so far.













