Recording a steady decline in Covid cases, Kerala reported 1,088 new COVID-19 cases and 31 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the state health department data showed. The active case tally stands at 9,530, of which only 9.5 per cent are in hospitals, the data shows.

With this, Kerala's caseload stands at 65,20,213 and total fatalities at 66,793. Kerala had recorded 1,175 new Covid-19 cases and 2 Covid-related deaths on Friday.

Of the 31, one was reported in the last 24 hours, four happened in the last few days but were reported on Saturday and 26 were designated as COVID-19 deaths as per the government guidelines. A total of 22,050 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Most affected districts:

The most Covid-affected districts in Kerala are Ernakulam (217 cases), Kottayam (145) and Kozhikode (107). Of those infected, three people came from outside the state, 1,028 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of 53 is yet to be traced.

India reports 3,614 fresh cases, 89 deaths:

India's Covid-19 cases continued the declining trend with the country logging 3,614 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the Covid-19 tally to 4,29,87,875, as per the Union Health Ministry updated data.

Additionally, India on Saturday recorded a massive decline in Covid-19 deaths logging 89 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 5,15,803, the ministry said.

The country recorded 5,185 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries up to 4,24,31,513, just as the number of Covid-19 deaths dropped below 100. India's active case stood at 40,559 (0.09%) and the daily positivity rate at 0.44%. The cumulative vaccination administered in the country stood at 1,79,91,57,486, the ministry data revealed.

