Kerala: Red alert in 7 districts amid heavy rainfall, CM Vijayan calls meeting

IMD has issued a red alert warning for seven districts in Kerala.To asses the situation and formulate the plan of action, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called a meeting of the District Collectors
As Kerala continues to receive severe rainfall for several days, the Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) issued a red alert in seven districts of the state on Monday. To assess the situation and formulate a plan of action, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called a meeting of the District Collector.
The seven districts in which Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts. Along with this, orange alerts have been issued in Thrissur and Malappuram districts and yellow alerts in the remaining districts of the state for the day. The seven districts will continue to be on red alert on Tuesday as well. According to the IMD warning, 11 districts of Kerala will be on red alert and two will be on orange alert on Wednesday.
In a press release issued by the Chief Minister Office, the Kerala Chief Minister has requested the people to be cautious of going into rivers, water bodies, streams, etc. They were advised of refraining from entering into water bodies for their daily chores like bathing, clothes washing, etc. They were also asked to stay updated with the weather updates and strictly follow the warnings issued by the Disaster Managment Authority.
The police, fire brigade, and other emergency departments have been kept on alert to handle any adverse situation. Fishermen have been advised not to go into the sea under any circumstances. Moreover, people living in the landslide prone areas have also been evacuated to relief camps.
In the wake of the poor weather conditions, state government has ordered to halt all the quarrying and mining activities in Kottayam and Erenakulam districts.
Along with heavy rainfall, strong winds have raised more problem for the state. State Revenue Minister K Rajan has cited this problem while addressing the reporters in Thrissur. He said that strong winds are expected to hit the the coastal areas of Kollam, Kayamkulam and parts of Kochi, in the coming days. This may cause significant harm to the Vizhinjam port. He has advised fishermen to be careful in the prevailing situation. Monday was declared a holiday for educational institutions in some parts of the state.
Car falls into an overflowing canal in Kerala; three people dies
As heavy rainfall continues to lash the southwestern state, three people lost their lives when a car carrying them fell into a nearby stream swollen with rainwater on Monday. The incident took place early morning when the car skidded off the road and fell into the canal while trying to overtake a bus near Vennikulam in Pathanamthitta district of the state.
In another incident, a 60 year old man was drowned in Pampa river in Athikkayam village in Pathanamthitta district. A rescue team of firefighters began its search operation in the river.
Rescue Operation and relief work begins to help people suffering due to heavy rains
Due to heavy rainfall 25 people were stuck in the Illikkal Ilaveezhapoonchira tourist centre of Kottayam. However, the tourists have been rescued and are shifted to a safe place in a nearby government school and adjoining homes, officials said.
Officials have informed that rescue operations have begun in many areas that are heavily affected by the severe rainfall. However, situations like broken electric lines and poles in such areas pose major obstacle in the operation. Officials involved in the rescue operation said that they have tried to make arrangements to ensure passage of small vehicles from Chakkikav-Koovapally road. They also added that the rescue operation in the area is at still due to broken electric lines and poles.
In other parts of the state, political party leaders have asked volunteers to come forward for relief work. Recently, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief and MP K Sudhakaran has asked all party workers to do so. Sudhakaran has also instructed the party volunteers to form control rooms in DCC offices and work at ground level in collaboration with the workers of all other party units.
As the situation will stay serious for the next four days, Ernakulam district administration has instructed all departments to be prepared for the any kind of emergency. Water levels of rivers flowing through the district are being monitored in view of the heavy rain warnings and a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority is also scheduled to be held during the day, the control room said. The central Meteorological Department had on Sunday predicted heavy rains in Kerala till August 4. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.
