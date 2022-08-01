Kerala: Red alert in 7 districts amid heavy rainfall, CM Vijayan calls meeting

The seven districts in which Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts. Along with this, orange alerts have been issued in Thrissur and Malappuram districts and yellow alerts in the remaining districts of the state for the day. The seven districts will continue to be on red alert on Tuesday as well. According to the IMD warning, 11 districts of Kerala will be on red alert and two will be on orange alert on Wednesday.