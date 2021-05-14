Kerala weather update: The Kerala government has issued red alert for eight districts following cyclonic storm prediction by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The storm is expected to hit Kerala in the next 24 hours. The districts for which red alert has been issued are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikkode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod.

Red Alert!



14 May - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta



15 May - Malappuram, Kozhikkode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasargod



NDRF DG SN Pradhan has informed that 24 teams have been pre-deployed and 29 teams are on standby for Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

NDRF DG SN Pradhan has informed that 24 teams have been pre-deployed and 29 teams are on standby for Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

In a weather update issued this morning, the IMD said that the low-pressure area over Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast Arabian sea still persisted. "Associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid tropospheric levels, It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over the same region during next 12 hours and intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours," IMD said. It further said that it was very likely to intensify further and move north northwestwards towards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts. It is likely to reach near Gujarat coast around May 18.

For Kerala, the department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places on May 14-15 and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on May 16 and 17.

IMD Warning for Fishermen

The IMD has advised fishermen out in the Deep Sea to return to coast. The fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep – Maldives areas from May 13, east central Arabian Sea along and off Karnataka coast from May 14, into east central Arabian Sea and along and off Maharashtra – Goa coasts from May 15 and into east central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat coast from May 17.

Sea condition from May 14 to 18

According to IMD, sea conditions over southeast Arabian sea and adjoining Lakshadweep — Maldives area and equatorial Indian Ocean will be rough to very rough on May 14. Sea condition over east central Arabian sea will be very rough to high on May 15 and high to very high on May 16 and over northeast Arabian sea from May 18.

"Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over Comorin area and along and off Kerala coast on 14th and 15th, very rough to High over east central Arabian Sea along and off Karnataka coast on 15th May and Maharashtra – Goa coasts on 15th & 16th May. It is very likely to be very rough to High over northeast Arabian Sea along & off south Gujarat coast from 17th May morning," the IMD said in its update on Thursday.

