Cyclone Tauktae: Kerala issues red alert for eight districts

In a weather update issued this morning, the IMD said that the low-pressure area over Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast Arabian sea still persisted. "Associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid tropospheric levels, It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over the same region during next 12 hours and intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours," IMD said. It further said that it was very likely to intensify further and move north northwestwards towards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts. It is likely to reach near Gujarat coast around May 18.