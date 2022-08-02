Kerala: Red alert issued in 10 districts, thousands relocated to camps3 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 08:49 PM IST
Incessant rains have caused six deaths, landslides, a rise in water levels and relocation in the state
The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a red alert in 10 districts of Kerala where incessant rains have caused six deaths, landslides, a rise in water levels, and relocation of thousands to relief camps in various parts of the state.