Kerala registers 1,875 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths in 24 hours

Kerala has reported a total of 1,875 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. With the inclusion of the new cases, the total number of cases has reached 11.04 lakh, according to a statement by the state government. The government claimed that the state also added 13 new deaths to the total number of fatalities.

The total infection caseload has reached to 11,04,577 according to health minister, K K Shailaja. According to state authorities, in the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 44,675 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate was 4.2 per cent.

Within Kerala, Kozhikode contributed with the highest number of cases at 241. The other districts with a high number of cases include, Kannur with 182 new cases, Thrissur with 173 new cases, Kollam with 158 cases and Thiruvananthapuram with 155 cases.

The state has tested a total of 1.26 crore samples. The toll of deaths has climbed to 4,495 with 13 recent cases being added, the minister said.

Five of the new covid cases are health workers, 58 come from outside the state and 1,671 had been infected through contact. At least 1,28,237 are presently under observation, including 3,728 in hospitals.

With inputs from PTI

