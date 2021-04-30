OPEN APP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that the state reported 37,199 new cases, 17,500 recoveries and 49 deaths in 24 hours. The overall recoveries in the state has climbed to 12,61, 801 as of April 30, CM Vijayan added.

He said that the state will take stringent measures from May 4 to May 9 in the wake of surge in Covid-19 cases. The Chief Secretary of Kerala will issue detailed orders regarding the curbs soon, CM Vijayan said.

"Strict restrictions as on weekends will be in force from Tuesday to Sunday (4 - 9 May). Proper guidelines will be issued. Disaster Management Act will be invoked as essential. Seamless transportation of O2, medicines & medical equipment will be ensured," Kerala chief minister wrote on Twitter.


Further, the CM urged people to follow strict Covid-19 guidelines on the counting day of Kerala's legislative assembly result.

CM Vijayan further urged people to stay at home and opt for home delivery as much as possible. He added, "Traders can employ delivery staff. Orders can be taken on the phone or on WhatsApp. This will reduce crowding in markets. In markets traders should maintain 2m distance between each other and wear double masks".

On Friday, the union health ministry informed that Kerala is among the top-10 states in the country that account for 73.05 per cent of new COVID-19 cases reported in a day.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Bihar -- cumulatively account for 78.18 per cent of India's total active cases, according to the ministry data.

