Kerala rejects union government’s ₹5,000-crore loan offer to resolve financial crisis
The offer was prompted by a suggestion from a Supreme Court bench, which urged the union government to consider this a special case and provide Kerala with a one-time package by 31 March.
New Delhi: Kerala has rejected an offer from the union government to borrow an additional ₹5,000 crore in the current financial year as a one-time measure to help resolve its financial crisis.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message