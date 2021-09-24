Kerala schools reopening: A week after announcing reopening of schools, the Kerala government on Friday issued draft guidelines which includes allowing only two students to sit in a bench and scrapping of mid-day meals for children.

The draft guidelines will be finalised within five days after holding discussions with health and other concerned departments, said General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

The minister said the draft guidelines include allowing only two students on a bench and scrapping of mid-day meals. "Instead mid-day meals allowance will be given to the students. The body temperature of the students will be regularly measured. Gatherings will not be allowed," he said.

As per new guidelines, online classes would continue along with offline classes.

Differently abled students need not attend the schools in the initial phase and online awareness classes will be held for the parents of the children, Sivankutty said.

Hand washing facilities, sanitisers and masks would be arranged in the schools and the classes sanitised every day. The government is likely to issue directions not to allow eateries including bakeries near schools to sell items to the students.

Kerala DGP Anil Kant has issued directions to all Station House Officers (SHOs) to hold a meeting of the head of institution and school managements under their jurisdictions to discuss the safety and health matters of the students.

The state police chief asked the SHOs to ensure that the school buses are in good condition and ask the school management to complete the repairs by October 20.

Schools were shut in the state since March 2020.

