Kerala reopens without communal transmission despite covid rise

ERNAKULAM : Kerala was one of the few states in India to have flattened the covid-19 infection curve in April. But, between 8 May and 7 June, its covid-19 count surged from 16 to 1,095 following the return of expats from the Gulf and people from other states as India eased lockdown norms.

However, a closer look at the state-level data reviewed by Mint showed that Kerala has not only treated the disease better, but has also controlled the virus from spreading into the community, in sharp contrast to other states.

Though active cases increased after the lockdown norms were relaxed, contact transmission declined, state health data shows.

Transmission of covid-19 through known or unknown contacts within the state (as opposed to outside) has been a challenge for most states, as the virus spreads undetected and rapidly in the community.

Kerala had 499 recorded cases on 4 May, out of which 165 were infected through contacts within Kerala. But on 7 June, Kerala had 1,415 total recorded cases, out of which only 148 were infected through contacts inside the state.

In other words, the spread of infection through contacts inside the state came down from 33% of the total case count in early May to 10.45% now, despite a further opening up of the economy.

Kerala’s health minister K.K. Shailaja attributed this the state’s superior public health infrastructure, constant vigil by officials, and increased awareness about the disease.

In the last one month, Kerala helped 187,619 returnees to follow home quarantine rules. Community workers spread awareness, asking individuals and families to stay inside their rooms, and desist from moving around even inside their homes, to curb the spread.

This was something which could not have been successful without public support, said Shailaja.

“67% of people who came from other states are in home quarantine in Kerala. Limiting community spread is a result of our success with home quarantine. We have been having early success with home quarantine, thanks to teaching people what it is and how it is beneficial. What we did was this— before anyone came to Kerala from outside its borders, community workers enquired if the house had a room with attached toilet for room-quarantine. Only those who did not have such facilities were sent to institutional quarantine."

However, for the first time, 35 state health workers were found covid-positive as of 7 June. The state is planning to start 10,000 rapid antibody tests on health workers, police personnel and community workers, who are exposed to mass contacts.

