Kerala reopens without communal transmission despite covid rise

“67% of people who came from other states are in home quarantine in Kerala. Limiting community spread is a result of our success with home quarantine. We have been having early success with home quarantine, thanks to teaching people what it is and how it is beneficial. What we did was this— before anyone came to Kerala from outside its borders, community workers enquired if the house had a room with attached toilet for room-quarantine. Only those who did not have such facilities were sent to institutional quarantine."