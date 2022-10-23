Kerala replacing Punjab as drug capital, claims governor

"Here, we have decided that lottery and alcohol are enough for our development. What a shameful situation for a state which has 100 per cent literacy. As head of the state, I feel ashamed. What is the lottery? You are robbing them. You are making your people addicted to alcohol. Do you know today what is the position? Kerala is replacing Punjab as the capital of drugs. Everybody carries campaigns against liquor consumption and here liquor consumption is encouraged. What a shame?" Khan said at a book launch event.