In the highest-ever daily COVID tally in the state, Kerala on Tuesday reported over 55,475 new cases. The previous highest ever in a single day was recorded on January 20- 46,387 cases. Today's numbers took the total tally to 57,25,086.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases on Tuesday--9,405, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 8,606 and Thrissur with 5,520 cases. "Out of those who were found infected today, 139 reached the state from outside while 51,547 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 3,373 patients are yet to be ascertained. 506 health workers are also among the infected," a state health department release said.

As many as 1,12,281 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the state Health department said adding that, accordingly, the positivity rate in the state stands at 44%.

"Currently, there are 2,85,365 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only 3.8 per cent are hospitalised," the release said.

The State also saw 154 COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday taking the death toll to 52,141. Among the latest fatalities, 70 were recorded over the last few days while 84 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, 30,226 people recovered from the disease on Tuesday taking the total recoveries in the state to 53,86,868.

On Monday, Kerala recorded 26,514 fresh cases

