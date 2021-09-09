The Health Ministry on Thursday informed that nearly 68% of total Covid cases in the last 7 days were from Kerala. During a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 43,263 coronavirus cases were reported in last 24 hours, over 32,000 were from Kerala.

“Almost 68% of total cases in last week from Kerala. Overall declining trend is a little less than 50% which was there in 1st wave. We are are still witnessing second surge, it's not over," Bhushan said.

Kerala has been reporting high number of cases compared to other states. The state has 2.4 lakh active cases, over 60% of total active cases in India. The country overall has 3.88 lakh active cases.

Maharashtra, second worst-hit state in the country, has nearly 48,000 active cases, five-times less than Kerala's numbers.

While Kerala has been recording highest number of infection, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has defended the government's handling of the pandemic situation, saying the mortality rate in the state is among the lowest in the country.

On Wednesday, Kerala registered 30,196 new Covid infections, pushing the caseload in the state to 42,83,494. The southern state also reported 181 deaths, which took the total fatalities to 22,001.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR), which was witnessing a gradual decline and had dipped below 16%, rose to 17.63% after testing 1,71,295 samples in a span of 24 hours.

ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava said low key celebrations of festivals should be encouraged to avoid the spread of virus. “Responsible travel rather than revenge travel should be practiced," he said.

