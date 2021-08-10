The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday reviewed the COvid-19 situation in the country and noted that the southern states Kerala and Tamil Nadu are among the 9 states with districts (37) that are showing rising trend in daily COVID-19 cases over last two weeks.

In addition to that, Kerala reported 51.51 per cent of total COVID-19 cases recorded in India in past seven days, said Health Joint Secreatry Lav Aggrawal in a routine press briefing today in New Delhi.

He also added 44 districts across 11 states and union territories reporting weekly positivity rate of more than 10%.

"Central Team was sent to Kerala, to see how the 'test-track-treat' strategy is being implemented, 2nd, surveillance of containment zones with contact tracing being an important factor, 3rd infrastructure of hospitals & 4th progress of vaccination," said Dr SK Singh, NCDC Director.

According to the central government, the reproduction number that denotes the spread of COVID-19 was more than 1 in five states -- Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The increasing trend of reproduction number in some states is cause of concern, although there is stabilisation in COVID-19 cases in the country, it said, adding there are significant reasons to enforce pandemic control measures.

The government said Delta Plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in 86 samples in India, including 34 in Maharashtra, as on August 9.

Moreover, in a bid to revive its Covid-ravaged tourism sector, one of the most important sources of income of the state, the Kerala government has now rolled out a unique but efficient 'Bio-Bubble' system to help tourists enjoy their stay more safely amid the pandemic.

Bio-bubbles are sanitized, safe and secure environments, where people within them, likely to come into contact with tourists, are vaccinated, a Kerala Tourism department release said here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, India logged 28,204 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 147 days, taking the total tally of cases to 3,19,98,158, while the active cases fell to 3,88,508, the lowest in 139 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.45 per cent, which is the highest ever recovery rate achieved, the ministry said.

The death toll has climbed to 4,28,682 with 373 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 13,680 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 15,11,313 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 48,32,78,545.

