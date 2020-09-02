Kerala reports 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

KERALA : Kerala on Wednesday reported 1,547 new COVID-19 cases taking the infection count in the state to 78,071, while the death toll has crossed the 300 mark with seven more fatalities.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja said the death toll in the state has gone up to 305 with the addition of the fatalities today.

"The deceased are Kasaragod resident Aboobecker (60), Thiruvananthapuram resident Omanakuttan (63), BalanchandranNair (63) and Silvamma(80), Ernakulam residents Nabeesa Beeran (75), Sadanandan(57) and Baby George (60)," the minister said in a release.

Shailaja said out of the fresh cases reported today, 21 reached the state from abroad, 65 from other states and 1,419 contracted the disease through their contacts.

"Sources of 156 people (who contracted the infection) are yet to be identified,while 36 health workers are also infected.

At least 2,129 people were discharged from hospital on Wednesday taking the total cured in the state to 55,782," the minister said.

Currently 21,923 people are under treatment in the state and at least 23,850 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Thiruvananthapuram recorded 228 fresh positive cases today, the highest in the state, followed by 204 in Kozhikode and 159 in Alappuzha.

Malappuram reported 146 cases, Kottayam 145, Kannur 142, Ernakulam 136, Thrissur 121, Kasaragod 88, Kollam 81, Wayanad 38, Palakkad 30, Pathanamthitta 17 and Idukki 12 positive cases.

At least 1,93,736 people are under observation in the state out of which 18,354 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital, has a total of 4,951 positive cases, the highest in the state, followed by Malappuram and Ernakulam with 2,391 and 2,290 cases respectively.

Kozhikode district has 2,005 cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

