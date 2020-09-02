Kerala Engineering, Medical Entrance (KEAM) exam was conducted in Thiruvanathapuram; aspirants were screened at entrance of the examination centre.

Kerala reports 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

PTI

Kerala on Wednesday reported 1,547 new COVID-19 cases taking the infection count in the state to 78,071, while the death toll has crossed the 300 mark with seven more fatalities