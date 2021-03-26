Kerala has reported 1815 new Covid-19 cases, in 24 hours. The state has also managed to register recovery of 1917 people. A total of 14 people lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the state today, according to ANI.

The number of active cases now stands at 24,274 in the state. So far, 10,84,585 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the state. The cumulative death toll has reached 4,553.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,86,04,638 tests have conducted till March 25, of which 11,00,756 tests were done yesterday.

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry informed six states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh are showing a steep rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases and have accounted for 81.63 per cent of the new coronavirus cases recorded in the country

