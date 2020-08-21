THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala reported 1,983 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total infection count to 54,182, while 12 more deaths took the toll to 203.

At least 1,777 people were infected through contact and the source of infection of 109 was not yet known, Health minister K K Shailaja said. Thirty five health workers are among those who tested positive.

As many as 18,673 people are presently under treatment and 35,247 have recovered so far, including 1419 who were discharged today, the minister said in a press release here.

The highest number of cases were from Thiruvananthapuram (429) andMalappuram (335). Six districts recorded over 100 fresh cases today: Ernakulam (165), Kozhikode (158), Alappuzha (155), Kottayam (136), Thrissur (119) and Kasaragod (105), she said. Twelve deaths were confirmed, taking the toll to 203 so far. Of the positive cases, 64 had come from abroad and 99 from other states.

Presently, 1,76,930 people are under observation, of whom 1,61,790 are in home/institutional quarantine and 15,140 in hospitals, including 2,128 admitted today, the release added. In the last 24 hours, 35,825 samples were sent for testing and so far 13,49,071 samples have been tested. The total hot spots in the state as of today is 607.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via