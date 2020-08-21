Kerala reports 1,983 new COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 54,000, death toll at 203

Presently, 1,76,930 people are under observation, of whom 1,61,790 are in home/institutional quarantine and 15,140 in hospitals, including 2,128 admitted today, the release added. In the last 24 hours, 35,825 samples were sent for testing and so far 13,49,071 samples have been tested. The total hot spots in the state as of today is 607.