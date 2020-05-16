Kerala on Saturday said it has 11 new cases of covid-19 and four fresh recoveries, continuing with its trend of increase in infections post the resumption in international and interstate traffic.

With this, the active infections have increased to 87 in the state. The state had flattened the curve to just 16 active cases before the borders were opened last week.

All of the fresh cases are imported cases, said the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Twitter. Seven of them have returned from foreign countries and two each have come from other states— from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Four of them are currently in Thrissur district, three in Kozhikode district, and two each in Palakkad and Malappuram districts, said the state health office in a statement.

Meanwhile, the people recovered includes an 81-year old who was in critical condition at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kannur. He was hospitalised for 42 days and he was tested 16 times during this period, said the statement. The total number of recovered cases in the state is 497.

Till now 55,045 persons have arrived in Kerala so far— 2,911 of them by air, 793 by sea, 1,021 by rail and 50,320 by road.

The state has 56,981 on observation, 619 of them in hospitals. 182 persons were admitted to hospitals on Saturday.

So far, 43,669 samples have been sent for testing and 41,814 samples have been confirmed with no infection. As part of sentinel surveillance of high-risk group consisting of healthcare workers, migrant labourers and those with higher public exposure, 4,764 samples were collected separately and tested. Out of these, 4,644 samples have tested negative.

Six new places were declared as hotspots today, three each in Kasargod and Idukki districts. There are 22 hotspots in Kerala now.

