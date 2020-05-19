Kerala reports 12 new covid-19 cases, active cases rises to 142

ERNAKULAM : Kerala on Tuesday reported 12 new covid-19 cases, and no fresh recoveries, rising active infections to 142. All of the fresh patients are people who returned to the state from foreign countries or from other states, said Kerala's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Till date, the state has 643 total recorded cases, four deaths and 497 recovered so far.

Vijayan ruled out a community spread happening in the state yet, but warned that "the next phase of infections could be through contacts."

After flattening the infection curve, the state has been in thick of the next wave of infections with the partial resumption of international and interstate traffic. Eight of the fresh patients came from other states, and four returned from foreign countries, Vijayan said. Kerala has received 74,426 people through air, road and sea routes so far, said Vijayan. Of this, 44,712 are from the most infected 'Red Zone' districts, he said.

Five of the fresh patients are in Kannur district, three in Malappuram, one each in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Palakkad, Vijayan said. A total of 72,000 people are under observation in the state, said Vijayan. So far, the state has tested 46,958 samples and 45,527 returned as negative. As part of the sentinel surveillance of frontline health workers, 5630 samples were tested, said Vijayan, and 5,340 returned as negative, he said.

