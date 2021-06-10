Kerala on Thursday recorded as many as 14,424 new COVID-19 cases pushing the total tally to 26,58,565. Meanwhile, with 194 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll reached 10,631, the health bulletin said.

Currently, the number of active cases stand at 1,35,298.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases--2,030, followed by Kollam with 1,605 and Malappuram (1,597).

As per the state health bulletin, A total of 17,994 people recuperated from the disease today, pushing the tally of those cured in the state to 25,42,242.

State health minister Veena George said the state tested 1,07,250 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 13.45 per cent. Till now, as many as 2,09,10,418 samples have been tested.

"Out of those found infected on Thursday, 109 reached the state from outside, while 13,535 contracted the disease through their contacts.The source of infection of 718 are yet to be traced and 62 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release.

There are 5,80,417 persons under observation in the state of which 31,966 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

The number of hotspots in the state is currently at 891.

Lockdown extended till June 16

The Kerala government on Monday extended the covid-19 related lockdown in the state till 16 June. However some curbs have been eased so that essential activities can be performed. However, there will be a total lockdown in the state during the weekends(12 and 13 June).

The Chief Minister's Office said in a statement that stores selling essential commodities, raw materials for industries (including packaging), construction materials, and banks will continue to function as they do now.

The Kerala government had earlier extended the statewide lockdown till June 9, to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has been under lockdown since May 8 following the sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

