Kerala on Wednesday reported 17,681 fresh COVID cases pushing the active tally to 1,90,750 and the total caseload to 44,24,046, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Meanwhile, with 208 deaths today, the toll rose to 22,987.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the state witnessed more recoveries as compared to new infection cases. With 25,588 discharges, the recovery total went up to 42,09,746.

As many as 97,070 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

There are currently 5,61,239 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,33,190 are in home or institutional quarantine and 28,049 in hospitals.

Earlier in the day, Dr Sanjay Rai, AIIMS Professor, said Kerala has passed its COVID-19 peak and in the next 2 weeks, a decline in cases should start in the state.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Rai said, “Earlier sero survey in Kerala suggest that most population was susceptible but latest sero survey shows that 46 per cent had antibodies due to vaccine or by infection. The measures are taken by the state only slows down the spread."

“By looking at the data of the virus spread in last 2-3 months, Kerala has passed its peak and in the next 2 weeks, a decline in cases should start. Just like North-East, Kerala should also start witness drop in COVID cases by the start of October as per the epidemiological picture," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

