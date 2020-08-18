Kerala reports 1758 fresh COVID-19 cases,six more deaths

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : For the second consecutive day Kerala recorded over 1700 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the infection count touched 47,898 and six more fatalities were confirmed due to the virus, taking the death toll to 175.

As the positive cases continued to see a surge in the southern state, 1,758 new cases were recorded today, while on Monday 1,725 infections were reported.

So far 31,394 people have recovered from the disease, including 1,365 who were discharged today and presently 16,274 people are under treatment. Health minister K K Shailaja said as many as 1,641 were infected through contact and the source of infection of 81 people is not known.

Twenty-fivehealth workers were among the infected.

Thiruvananthapuram continued to report the highest number of cases at 489 followed by Malappuram (242). Four districts reported over 100 cases: Ernakulam (192), Kozhikode(147), Alappuzha (126) and Kannur (123), the minister said in a statement here.

Six deaths in the state sinceAugust 8 were confirmed by the National Institute of Virology (NIV)Alappuzhadue to COVID-19.

Of the positive cases, 39 had come from abroad and 42 from other states.

At least 1,65,564 people are under observation in various districts and 1,51,931 in home/institutional quarantine and 13,633 in hospitals, including 1,583 admitted on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, 29,265 samples have been tested.

According to the release, 12,40,076 samples have been tested till date.There are 565 hotspots as of today. With the Covid cases rising alarmingly, the state government has decided to observe Onam festival falling later this month as per COVID-19 protocol.

Celebrations in public will be avoided. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had held a high level meeting on Monday in which it was decided not to have any celebrations in public and to put curbs on onam 'sadya' (feast) in public places.

Hotels and Restaurants would be open till 9 pm and dine-in facilities allowed with social distancing norms for the first time since the national lockdown in March.

The Health department and district collectors have been asked to increase Covid testing as there was going to be a large flow of people from other states to Kerala during the Onam festival.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated