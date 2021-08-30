A total of 19,622 new COVID-19 cases were registered from Kerala on Monday, showing a significant drop in the number daily cases reported from the state in the last few days. On Sunday, Kerala reported 29,836 new Covid-19 infections. Prior to that, the state reported over 30,000 cases each day for four days.

Among the districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of cases today--3,177, followed by Ernakulam with 2,315 and Kozhikode 1,916. "Out of those found infected today, 62 reached the state from outside while 18,436 contracted the disease through their contact. The source of infection of 1,061 is yet to be traced and 63 health workers are also among the infected," the state health minister Veena George said in a release.

With today's count, the caseload reached 40,27,030. And the active number of cases stands at 2,09,493, the state health bulletin said. A total of 1,17,216 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the Test Positivity Rate was 16.74%.

The state also logged 132 COVID-19-related deaths pushing the death toll to 20,673. Meanwhile, 22,563 persons recuperated from the disease on Monday, taking the total cured to 37,96,317.

According to the health department, there are 353 wards under 70 local self government bodies in the state with a weekly infection population ratio of over 8%.

