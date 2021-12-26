1 min read.Updated: 26 Dec 2021, 09:11 PM ISTLivemint
The Kerala health department said of the 19 new Omicron cases, 11 were detected in Ernakulam, six in Thiruvananthapuram and one each in Thrissur and Kannur
NEW DELHI :
Kerala Health Department on Sunday said with 19 more people testing positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state, the total number of infections by the new variant in the state has reached 57.
The state health department said of the 19 new Omicron cases, 11 were detected in Ernakulam, six in Thiruvananthapuram and one each in Thrissur and Kannur.
At least 6,987 fresh covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total active caseload to 3,47,86,802. The death toll has climbed up to 4,79,682 with 162 deaths, according to the health ministry data. The data shows that the daily rise in covid-19 cases has remained below 15,000 for the last 59 days now.
