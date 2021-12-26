NEW DELHI : Kerala Health Department on Sunday said with 19 more people testing positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state, the total number of infections by the new variant in the state has reached 57.

The state health department said of the 19 new Omicron cases, 11 were detected in Ernakulam, six in Thiruvananthapuram and one each in Thrissur and Kannur.

The health department advised everyone to be extra vigilant in view of riseing number of Omicron cases in the State.

Meanwhile, India’s total tally of omicron cases reached 422 today with several new cases detected across 17 states and union territories.

According to the Union health ministry, over 130 Omicron patients have recovered or migrated.

Till today, Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of Omicron cases with 108, followed by Delhi 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.

Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh reported their first cases of Omicron today.

At least 6,987 fresh covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total active caseload to 3,47,86,802. The death toll has climbed up to 4,79,682 with 162 deaths, according to the health ministry data. The data shows that the daily rise in covid-19 cases has remained below 15,000 for the last 59 days now.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.