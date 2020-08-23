Kerala reports 1908 fresh cases; death toll climbs to 223

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As many as 1,908 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Sunday and five deaths were reported, taking the toll to 223, while 1,110 recovered from the infection, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

A total of 1718 people were infected through contact and the source of infection of 160 people was not known. The covid infection tally in the state touched 58,261 today, she said. While Thiruvananthapuram reported 397 cases, Alappuzha had 241, Ernakulam 200, Malappuram 186, Kannur 143, Kollam 133, Kozhikode 119, Thrissur 116, Kottayam 106 and Pathanamthitta 104, the minister said in a press release here.

Of the positive cases, 50 are health workers, 35 had come from various countries and 105 from different states, the release said. While 37,649 people have recovered from the infection, 20,330 people are under treatment. At least 1,82,525 people are under observation in various districts, of whom 1,65,996 are in home/institutional quarantine and 16,529 in hospitals, including 2066 admitted today. In the last 24 hours, samples of 36,353 people have been sent for testing. So far 14,22,558 samples have been tested.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated