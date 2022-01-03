Kerala reported as many as 2,560 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday pushing the total caseload to 52,45,849 and active case tally to 19,359, the state health department data showed.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram logged the highest with 583 fresh cases, followed by Ernakulam 410 and Kozhikode (271). Of the new cases, 16 were health workers, 48 from outside the State and 2,339 infected through contact, with the source of it not being clear in 157.

Meanwhile, a total of 71 deaths logged today pushed the toll to 48,184. Of the 71 deaths, 30 were recorded over the last few days and 41 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

In the same time span, the state also 2,150 discharges pushing the recovery total to 51,86,737.

As many as 43,210 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India's Omicron infections stand at 1,700, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, with Kerala being one of the worst-hit state.

The variant of concern has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 510 cases, followed by Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120).

