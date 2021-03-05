OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala reports 2,776 COVID-19 cases today

At least 2,776 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours. Kerala has been witnessing a sharp jump in COVID-19 cases since last month. The total number of coronavirus cases in the southern state increased to 10,72,785.

The deadly virus killed 10 more people in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,271.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The cost of the 1,354 flats on offer across Jasola, Dwarka, Vasant Kunj and Rohini range from ₹40.6 lakh to ₹2.1 crore.

DDA to conduct draw for allotment of flats next week

1 min read . 08:00 PM IST
Delhi records 312 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest in nearly 1.5 months

COVID-19: Delhi reports 312 fresh cases, highest in nearly 1.5 months

1 min read . 07:59 PM IST
Representational image

IIM Nagpur achieves 100% placement for outgoing batch

1 min read . 07:49 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Over 38 mn tonnes of CO2 reduced with switch over to LED bulbs: PM Modi at CERAWeek

2 min read . 07:42 PM IST

A total of 66,103 samples were examined on Friday. The test positivity rate stood at 4.20%.

Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases at 358, followed by Malappuram with 298 and Ernakulam with 29.

"Out of those affected today, 66 reached the state from outside while 2,504 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 196 people are yet to be traced. Ten health workers are also among the infected," the state health minister K K Shailaja said.

Currently, there are 43,562 persons under treatment in the state. She also said 1,80,107 persons are under observation, out of which 6,371 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. One region was classified as a hot spot and two were removed, taking the total number in the state to 357.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout