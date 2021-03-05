Subscribe
Kerala reports 2,776 COVID-19 cases today

Kerala reports 2,776 COVID-19 cases today

The deadly virus killed 10 more people in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,271
1 min read . 08:11 PM IST Staff Writer

  • A total of 66,103 samples were examined on Friday. The test positivity rate stood at 4.20%
  • Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases at 358, followed by Malappuram with 298 and Ernakulam with 29

At least 2,776 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours. Kerala has been witnessing a sharp jump in COVID-19 cases since last month. The total number of coronavirus cases in the southern state increased to 10,72,785.

The deadly virus killed 10 more people in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,271.

A total of 66,103 samples were examined on Friday. The test positivity rate stood at 4.20%.

Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases at 358, followed by Malappuram with 298 and Ernakulam with 29.

"Out of those affected today, 66 reached the state from outside while 2,504 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 196 people are yet to be traced. Ten health workers are also among the infected," the state health minister K K Shailaja said.

Currently, there are 43,562 persons under treatment in the state. She also said 1,80,107 persons are under observation, out of which 6,371 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. One region was classified as a hot spot and two were removed, taking the total number in the state to 357.

