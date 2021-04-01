Kerala saw a steep rise in daily fresh infections on Thursday, registering 2,798 new COVID-19 cases and 1,835 recoveries with over 26,000 people presently undergoing treatment for the virus. The toll mounted to 4,632 with 11 more recent deaths being added.

The caseload rose to 11,27,382 and as many as 10,96,239 people have been cured of the disease and the active cases touched 26,201. Meanwhile, 52,097 people in the over 45 years age group were administered the vaccine in 1,152 vaccination centres in the state on Thursday.

So far, 36,31,372 doses of vaccine have been administered in the state of which32,21,294 people have taken the first dose and 4,10,078 the second dose.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm today, 54,347 samples were sent for testing and the test positivity rate stood at 5.15 per cent.

So far 1,32,13,211 samples have been sent for testing, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a release.

Kozhikode recorded the highest number of cases--424-- today, Kannur 345, Ernakulam 327, Thrissur 240 and Kollam 216, while Wayanad accounted for 66.

Of the fresh cases, 16 were health workers, 112 people had come from outside the state while 2,501 were infected through contact.

As many as 1,37,299 people are under observation in various districts, including 4,101 in hospitals

