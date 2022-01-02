As many as 2,802 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 52,43,289 in Kerala , said the state health department on Sunday.

Further, 78 more deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 48,113. Of the total, 12 were recorded over the last few days and 66 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 2,606 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries reached 51,84,587 and the active cases dropped to 19,021, an official press release said.

As many as 50,180 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 472 fresh cases, followed by Ernakulam 434 and Thrissur 342.

Of the new cases, 29 were health workers, 48 from outside the State and 2,595 infected through contact, with the source of it not being clear in 130.

There are currently 1,04,957 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,01,682 are in home or institutional quarantine and 3,275 in hospitals, the release said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala health department said earlier in the day that has prepared an action plan for inoculation of all eligible beneficiaries as the Covid-19 vaccination of children falling into the age bracket of 15 to 18 years is scheduled to begin from Monday.

In an official statement, Kerala health minister Veena George informed that the registration for vaccination of children has been started in the state and separate teams have been set up for the administration of Covid-19 vaccines to children and adults.

"The vaccination centres for children will be set up in district and community health centres, primary and family health centres. Vaccination of children will be completed at the earliest as per the availability of vaccines," the statement read.

The vaccine registration for 15-18-year-old children began on Saturday on the CoWIN portal. In a bid to provide an alternative for online registration, the state education department will also help children to register for vaccination.

