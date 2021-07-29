Kerala reports over 22,000 new COVID cases in the span of just 24 hours for the third consecutive day. The state logged as many as 22,064 new COVID19 cases on Thursday, the state health bulletin said. A total 22,056 new cases were reported yesterday, while 22,129 new infections were logged the day before.

With today's numbers, the caseload touched 33,49,365 and the death toll reached 16,585.

In the last 24 hours, the state also reported 128 deaths and 16,649 recoveries. Currently, there are 1,54,820 active cases in Kerala.

State Health minister Veena George said 1,63,098 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 13.53 per cent. The state has till now tested 2,68,96,792 samples.

"Of those found infected today, 161 reached the state from outside, while 20,891 contracted the disease from their contact.The source of infection of 910 is yet to be traced and 102 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release.

George said 16,649 people recuperated from the disease on Thursday, taking the number of those cured to 31,77,453.

Complete lockdown over the weekend

In the wake of the sudden surge in coronavirus cases, the state government on Thursday announced to re-impose a complete lockdown over the weekend.

"Special intensified stringent restrictions are being implemented in the areas where the test positivity rate is high," the state's department of disaster management said in a statement announcing a "complete lockdown" from Sunday. During the last four weeks, seven of Kerala's 14 districts reported an increasing trend in daily new infections, government data released earlier this week showed.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Centre sent a team of six members headed by Dr S K Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control to the state to asses the COVID-19 situation amid third wave concerns.

The Centre's team to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting effective public health measures for COVID-19 management.

(With inputs from agencies)

