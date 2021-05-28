Kerala reports 22,318 fresh COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths in 24 hours

Active cases stood at 2,37,819. Malappuram recorded the highest number of 3,938 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 2545 and Kollam 2368, a health department release said. Of the new cases, 94 were health workers, 164 from outside the state and 20,885 were infected through contacts, it said. A total of 8,57,227 people are under observation in various districts, including 39,110 in various hospitals.