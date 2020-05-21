Kerala reports 24 new cases for the second consecutive day, toll rises to 177

Kerala confirmed 24 new cases of covid-19 for a second consecutive day, and eight fresh recoveries, on Thursday, taking its total tally of active patients to 177.

Kerala has been reporting double digits fresh cases since 13 May, after people started returning from international and interstate travels that resumed partially on 7 May. The state had flattened the infection curve before it.

All of the fresh cases are imported ones— 14 have come back from overseas 10 have returned from other states, said the state's health minister KK Shailaja in a statement. All but one of Wednesday's cases were also imported.

According to official estimates, 78,096 people have arrived in the state from other countries and other states so far.

Of the fresh cases, five persons are from Malappuram district, four from Kannur, three each in Kottayam and Thrissur, and two each from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha and one each from Idukki, Palakkad and Kasargod, she said.

With the latest development, Kerala's total recorded cases have gone up to 690. Of them, 510 patients have recovered so far, said the health minister.

As on Thursday, she said, 80,138 persons are under observation in different districts in the state, 527 of them in hospitals and the rest in their homes. On Thursday, she added, 153 persons were hospitalised, .

With 1,798 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the state has tested 49,833 samples so far, and 48,276 of them returned as negative for infection, said Shailaja. The rest of the results are awaited, she said.

Shailaja added that as part of sentinel surveillance of high-risk category, consisting of healthcare workers, migrant labourers and those with higher public contacts, 6,540 samples were collected and tested separately. Of these, 6,265 samples have been confirmed with no infection, she said.

Meanwhile, Kerala has added three new places to its list of hotspots - two in Palakkad district and one in Kannur, while eight places were removed. There are 28 hotspots in the state now.

Share Via