THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state of Kerala on Friday reported 25 new cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

This takes the total number of cases to 305 in the state.

Of the 25 patients, 19 were from Malappuram and three each from Alappuzha and Thrissur, a health department release said.

Of these, 23 of the Omicron infected persons had come from low risk nations. While 16 patients had come from UAE, the remaining came from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the US.

Two persons including a 10-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman infected through contacts.

"With this, Omicron has been confirmed for a total of 305 people in the state. Of them 209 came from low risk countries and 64 from high risk countries. A total of 32 people were infected through contact," the release said.

A day ago the state had reported 50 cases of Omicron.

Kerala government on Tuesday had imposed new restrictions across the state in the view of rising Covid cases, fueled by the Omicron variant.

The new curbs included putting a cap on the number of people attending any events.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!