As many as 26,701 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Kerala on Sunday pushing the active tally to 2,47,791, the state health bulletin said. In the same time span, 74 Covid-related deaths were recorded and with that the total toll reached 21,496.

Meanwhile, 28,900 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking cumulative recoveries to 39,37,996.

1,55,543 samples were tested during the last 24 hours with a test positivity rate of 17.17 per cent.

Earlier, on September 4, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a press conference after holding a meeting to review the state's COVID-19 situation, confirmed that the state will continue with its night curfew and Sunday lockdowns.

On Saturday, a total of 29,682 new coronavirus cases, 142 Covid deaths were reported, while the day before, the state registered 29,322 new cases and 131 deaths.

Meanwhile, even with the significant rise in the number daily cases, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ruled out a complete lockdown.

"No one supports measures like statewide lockdown. This will create a huge crisis for the economy and livelihoods. Expert opinion is that we need to build social immunity and move back to normal. Caution should not be compromised at all," he said while addressing local body officials on Saturday.

He said that neighbourhood monitoring committees would be set up for COVID-19 prevention comprising government officials, local volunteers and residence associations.

