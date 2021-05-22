As many as 28,514 people on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 virus in Kerala today taking the caseload to 22,92,091, heath bulletin said.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 45,400 people being discharged, taking the total number to 20,25,319, while 2,89,283 are undergoing treatment for the infection. The death toll touched 7,170 as 176 COVID-related fatalities were reported in last 24 hours.

The Test Positivity Rate stood at 22.63 per cent, a health department bulletin said.

Malappuram accounted for the maximum of 3,932 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 3,300 cases. Ernakulam and Palakkad also reported over 3,000 cases each. Of the new cases,123 were health workers, 214had come from outside the state and 26,347 were infected through contact.

As many as 9,69,946 people are under quarantine, including 38,743 in hospitals, the bulletin said. A total of 1,26,028 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative to1,86,81,051 so far.

Lockdown extended in the state

Meanwhile, the state government on on Friday announced to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till 30 May. The triple lockdown has been withdrawn from three districts, it is still continuing in one district.

The chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said on Friday, the triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur will be withdrawn from tomorrow as the test positivity rate and active case load have come down.

However, triple lockdown in Malappuram will continue.

Briefing the media on Friday, Vijayan said the average Test Positivity Rate for the last three days was 23.3 per cent.

"While the TPR is more in Malappuram, it is decreasing in other districts. Active cases are declining in all districts."

Noting that the virus was still spreading, the CM said the number of active cases and TPR has fallen below 25 per cent in the districts where triple lockdown was imposed, except in Malappuram.

