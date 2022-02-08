As many as 29,471 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Kerala in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative case tally to 63,23,378, said the state health department on Tuesday.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 5,676, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (5,273), Kottayam (3,569) and Kollam (2,806). The remaining districts recorded less than 2,000 cases.

Of the new cases, 232 were health workers, 92 were from outside the state and 26,963 were infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 2,184.

The southern state had reported 22,524 Covid-19 cases on Monday.

In addition to this, the death toll in Kerala rose to 59,939 since the previous day after 824 fatalities were added.

Of the total, 28 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, 205 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 591 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 46,393 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries reached 59,79,002.

As the number of recoveries was more than the new Covid-19 cases, the active cases in the state went down to 2,83,676. On Monday, the number of active cases was 3,01,424.

There are currently 4,51,107 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,42,162 are in home or institutional quarantine and 8,945 in hospitals

